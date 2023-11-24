GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday will always the feast filled with every delicious food you can think of.

With so much food to feed the entire family, there is bound to be leftovers to pick at over the days that follow. But, which dish do West Virginians say makes the best leftovers?

A team at BetOhio.com carried out a survey across the entire United States to see which Thanksgiving leftover is each state’s favorite.

In the Mountain State, mashed potatoes took the top spot with 70% of first place votes. However, it was a close race, as turkey was just behind with 67% of the votes, followed by Stuffing with 66%.

The first dessert on the list, pumpkin pie, took fourth place with 57%. Rounding out the top five was more of a compliment to a dish. Gravy took fifth place with 47%.

Other notable leftover placements included apple pie at #7, casserole dishes at #8, ham at #9, green beans at #11, bread at #12, and deviled eggs at #13.

Below shows the nation’s average results, courtesy of BetOhio.

The study was done by surveying 3,000 Americans over the age of 21 from across all 50 states.