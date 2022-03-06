The rise of the tech industry in the United States over the past several decades has been staggering. Businesses whose primary function is to produce or sell tech and tech services are on the rise, with Silicon Valley in California’s Bay Area serving as the epicenter of this rapid development.
Unfortunately, the financial transgressions of these companies can have a major impact on the American stock market, with significant ripples often traced back to a few heavy-hitters. Every state is home to technology companies in some capacity—do you know the largest one in yours?
“Tech means more than just producing hardware or software,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told The New York Times. “It is synonymous with innovation, research and development, and long-term thinking.”
With that in mind, Stacker used data compiled by Utopia Global to look at companies developing new technology in communications, IT software, health care, aviation, or data solutions.
Read on to discover the largest tech company in your state.
Alabama: GATR Technologies
Location: Huntsville, Alabama
Industry: Telecommunications
Year founded: 2004
Employee size: 77
Revenue: $65.3 million
Runner-up: Hospicelink
Alaska: GCI
Location: Anchorage, Alaska
Industry: Communications and telecommunications
Year founded: 1979
Employee size: 1,734
Revenue: $934 million consolidated
Runner-up: Alaska Communications
Arizona: Avnet
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Industry: Distributes electronic components and solutions
Year founded: 1921
Employee size: 17,700
Revenue: $26.2 billion
Runner-up: Insight Enterprises
Arkansas: Acxiom Corporation
Location: Conway, Arkansas
Industry: Data and marketing management solutions
Year founded: 1969
Employee size: 4,320
Revenue: $850 million
Runner-up: Windstream Communications
California: Apple
Location: Cupertino, California
Industry: Mobile devices, computers, and software
Year founded: 1976
Employee size: 115,000
Revenue: $215.6 billion
Runner-up: Hewlett Packard
Colorado: Level 3 Communications
Location: Broomfield, Colorado
Industry: Telecommunications, fiber-optic, and internet
Year founded: 1985
Employee size: 13,500
Revenue: $68.3 billion
Runner-up: Echostar
Connecticut: United Technologies
Location: Farmington, Connecticut
Industry: Aircraft, aerospace, and transport technologies
Year founded: 1934
Employee size: 197,200
Revenue: $56.1 billion
Runner-up: Xerox
Delaware: DuPont USA
Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Industry: Science, chemicals, and electronic communications
Year founded: 1802
Employee size: 52,000
Revenue: $25.3 billion
Runner-up: Incyte
Florida: Tech Data
Location: Clearwater, Florida
Industry: IT products and services
Year founded: 1974
Employee size: 9,100
Revenue: $26.4 billion
Runner-up: Jabil Circuit
Georgia: Cox Communications
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Broadband, and automation and media services
Year founded: 1962
Employee size: 60,000
Revenue: $18 billion
Runner-up: First Data Corporation
Hawaii: Hawaiian Telcom
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Industry: Broadband data center and integrated communications
Year founded: 1883
Employee size: 1,400
Revenue: $393.4 million
Runner-up: Kamakura Corporation
Idaho: Micron Technology
Location: Boise, Idaho
Industry: Semiconductors and memory technology
Year founded: 1978
Employee size: 8,000
Revenue: $12.4 billion
Runner-up: WhiteCloud Analytics
Illinois: Motorola Solutions
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Industry: Telecommunications and data communications
Year founded: Broke off from Motorola in 2011
Employee size: 14,000
Revenue: $6 billion
Runner-up: Telephone and Data Systems
Indiana: MS Companies
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Industry: Technology and training services, and data mining
Year founded: 1999
Employee size: 5,500
Revenue: $87.8 million
Runner-up: Equian
Iowa: Rockwell Collins
Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Industry: Aviation and IT systems
Year founded: 1933
Employee size: 30,000
Revenue: $5.2 billion
Runner-up: Ready Wireless
Kansas: Spring Corporation
Location: Overland Park, Kansas
Industry: Telecommunications
Year founded: 1899
Employee size: 30,000
Revenue: $32.2 billion
Runner-up: Netsmart Technologies
Kentucky: Lexmark International
Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Industry: Integrated printing and software solutions
Year founded: 1991
Employee size: 12,700
Revenue: $3.7 billion
Runner-up: Hitcents.com, Inc.
Louisiana: CenturyLink
Location: Monroe, Louisiana
Industry: Data, telephone, and broadband services
Year founded: 1968
Employee size: 43,000
Revenue: $17.9 billion
Runner-up: Bellwether Technology Corporation
Maine: WEX Inc.
Location: Portland, Maine
Industry: IT services management
Year founded: 1983
Employee size: 700
Revenue: $1 billion
Runner-up: MuniciPay
Maryland: Lockheed Martin Corporation
Location: Bethesda, Maryland
Industry: Aerospace and defense technology systems
Year founded: 1995
Employee size: 126,000
Revenue: $46.1 billion
Runner-up: Ciena Corporation
Massachusetts: General Electric
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Multiple
Year founded: 1892
Employee size: 333,000
Revenue: $123.7 billion
Runner-up: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Michigan: Stryker Corporation
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Industry: Medical technologies and equipment
Year founded: 1941
Employee size: 22,000
Revenue: $11.3 billion
Runner-up: Altair Engineering
Minnesota: Ecolab Inc.
Location: St. Paul, Minnesota
Industry: Water, energy and hygiene technology
Year founded: 1923
Employee size: 47,000
Revenue: $14.2 billion
Runner-up: Digital River
Mississippi: Venture Technologies
Location: Ridgeland, Mississippi
Industry: IT and cloud services
Year founded: 1986
Employee size: 207
Revenue: $123.3 million
Runner-up: FNC Inc.
Missouri: Centene Corporation
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Industry: Health care services: software, and telehealth
Year founded: 1984
Employee size: 30,500
Revenue: $40.6 billion
Runner-up: Graybar Electric Company
Montana: Foundant Technologies
Location: Bozeman, Montana
Industry: Online software service platform
Year founded: 2006
Employee size: 43
Revenue: $4 million
Runner-up: Wisetail
Nebraska: West Corporation
Location: Omaha, Nebraska
Industry: Telecommunications and data services
Year founded: 1986
Employee size: 26,430
Revenue: $2.3 billion
Runner-up: Hudl
Nevada: Scientific Games Corporation
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Industry: Gaming software, security, and algorithms
Year founded: 1973
Employee size: 8,000
Revenue: $2.8 billion
Runner-up: NuSphere Corporation
New Hampshire: PC Connection
Location: Durham, New Hampshire
Industry: Cloud computing and storage
Year founded: 1982
Employee size: 2,500
Revenue: $2.6 billion
Runner-up: ProfitKey International Inc.
New Jersey: Honeywell International Inc.
Location: Morris Plains, New Jersey
Industry: Consumer and business products, and software solutions
Year founded: 1906
Employee size: 131,000
Revenue: $39.3 billion
Runner-up: Cognizant Technology Solutions
New Mexico: TechSource, Inc.
Location: Los Alamos, New Mexico
Industry: IT for scientific and engineering industries
Year founded: 1997
Employee size: 47
Revenue: $24.8 million
Runner-up: Flow Science, Inc.
New York: Verizon Communications
Location: New York City, New York
Industry: Telecommunications and wireless services
Year founded: 1983
Employee size: 162,000
Revenue: $126 billion
Runner-up: IBM
North Carolina: QuintilesIMS
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Industry: Health care IT solutions
Year founded: 1982
Employee size: 50,000
Revenue: $4.2 billion
Runner-up: CommScope Holding Company
North Dakota: Pedigree Technologies
Location: Fargo, North Dakota
Industry: Software tracking trucks and equipment
Year founded: 2004
Employee size: 63
Revenue: $9.3 million
Runner-up: Razor Consulting Solutions
Ohio: Parker Hannifin Corporation
Location: Mayfield Heights, Ohio
Industry: Motion and controls technologies
Year founded: 1918
Employee size: 57,447
Revenue: $13.2 billion
Runner-up: Dana Incorporated
Oklahoma: InterWorks
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Industry: IT services, data management, and infrastructure
Year founded: 1996
Employee size: 175
Revenue: $32.7 million
Runner-up: MCSG Technologies
Oregon: FLIR Systems
Location: Wilsonville, Oregon
Industry: Imagine technology, security, and thermography
Year founded: 1978
Employee size: 2,800
Revenue: $1.5 billion
Runner-up: VanderHouwen & Associates
Pennsylvania: WESCO International, Inc.
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Industry: Supply chain networks, computing, and cloud storage
Year founded: 1922
Employee size: 9,000
Revenue: $7.3 billion
Runner-up: Unisys Corporation
Rhode Island: Textron
Location: Providence, Rhode Island
Industry: Aerospace and advanced technologies
Year founded: 1923
Employee size: 35,000
Revenue: $13.4 billion
Runner-up: Nortek
South Carolina: ScanSource Corporation
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Industry: Bar code scanning networks and security
Year founded: 1992
Employee size: 2,300
Revenue: $3.5 billion
Runner-up: Blackbaud
South Dakota: Sterling Computers
Location: Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
Industry: IT services for government and education
Year founded: 1996
Employee size: 141
Revenue: $329.4 million
Runner-up: Secure Banking Solutions
Tennessee: Tevet, LLC
Location: Greeneville, Tennessee
Industry: Computing services and repair for defense systems
Year founded: 2004
Employee size: 33
Revenue: $137.4 million
Runner-up: LPS Integration
Texas: AT&T
Location: Dallas, Texas
Industry: Telecommunications and mass media
Year founded: 1983
Employee size: 273,000
Revenue: $163.8 billion
Runner-up: Dell Technologies
Utah: Overstock.com
Location: Midvale, Utah
Industry: E-commerce
Year founded: 1999
Employee size: 1,800
Revenue: $1.8 billion
Runner-up: Vivint
Vermont: iTech U.S. Inc.
Location: South Burlington, Vermont
Industry: Custom IT management and software solutions
Year founded: 2003
Employee size: 270
Revenue: $66 million
Runner-up: SymQuest Group, Inc.
Virginia: General Dynamics Corporation
Location: West Falls Church, Virginia
Industry: Aerospace, defense, and IT systems
Year founded: 1952
Employee size: 99,900
Revenue: $31.4 billion
Runner-up: Northrop Grumman Corporation
Washington: Amazon
Location: Seattle, Washington
Industry: Internet retailer, cloud computing, and hardware
Year founded: 1994
Employee size: 230,800
Revenue: $136 billion
Runner-up: Microsoft
West Virginia: STS International
Location: Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
Industry: Software development solutions for government
Year founded: 1992
Employee size: 85
Revenue: $34.5 million
Runner-up: Allegheny Science & Technology
Wisconsin: Johnson Controls
Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Industry: Smart technology for buildings and infrastructure
Year founded: 1885
Employee size: 120,000
Revenue: $37.7 billion
Runner-up: Rockwell Automation
Wyoming: Mammoth Networks
Location: Gillette, Wyoming
Industry: Telecommunications
Year founded: 2004
Employee size: 49
Revenue: $21.5 million
Runner-up: Firehole Technologies, Inc.
To read the original article, click here.
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.