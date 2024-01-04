CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The buzz continues across West Virginia after the announcement that LG is going to open up operations here. But what exactly will they be doing and when?

As with most big announcements, there are a lot of moving parts, so many of the specifics aren’t known yet.

We know the numbers: the $700 million investment by LG, and initially 275 high-paying jobs.

But what is on the agenda?

LG is best known to consumers for its flat-screen TVs and household appliances, but those won’t be made here.

Instead, LG is expanding its footprint into health care, specifically to help expand telehealth visits with doctors nationwide.

That’s why there will be a strong partnership with West Virginia University and Marshall University.

“That’s exactly what we can help as LG Electronics, in terms of digital health, and clean tech and AI, and job re-skilling. And that is very much why we are interested in working with West Virginia,” said Sokwoo Rhee, Executive Vice President of LG Electronics.

“They’re a technology-oriented company. There’s an innovation and entrepreneurial flywheel that will be created with all kinds of spin-off jobs, and opportunities. This is the diversification and the new economy for which we have been seeking,” said Secretary Mitch Carmichael, of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development

While the new venture — known as LG-NOVA — will be centered in West Virginia, the goal is to eventually supply healthcare assistance to the surrounding Appalachian region.

LG-NOVA will initially have branch offices at Marshall University in Huntington as well as WVU in Morgantown, but company leaders say they will likely add other locations in West Virginia.

As for when they be open and hiring, that is still unknown. The primary work now is finding exact sites where they can launch the businesses.