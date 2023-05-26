U.S. airmen salutes during an assumption of command ceremony. Original public domain image from Flickr

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– With West Virginia’s high level of respect for the armed forces, it makes you wonder which military branch do West Virginians like to enlist in the most?

According to the data from governing.com in 2021, the short answer is the Coast Guard with the most active duty members. However, the numbers change for the military civilians and reserve forces, where the Army/Army National Guard comes out on top.

In 2021, there were, in total, only 186 active-duty members in WV, where the Coast Guard barely beats the Army by six members.

Total active members per branch:

Coast Guard – 72 members Army – 68 members Marine Corps – 24 members Air Force – 19 members Navy – 3 members

The reserve forces are much higher than active duty, with WV having 7,658 in 2021. This time, however, the Army National Guard is on top.

Total reserve members per branch:

Army National Guard – 4,005 members Air National Guard – 2,147 members Army Reserve – 1,345 members Marine Corps Reserve – 94 members Navy Reserve – 62 members Coast Guard Reserve – 5 members Air Force Reserve – 0 members

Finally, the military civilians have lower members than the reserve but still have more than active duty with 1,686 members. Also, the Army is still on top with the most members.

Total military civilians per branch:

Army – 1,306 members Air Force – 332 members 4 Estate (DoD) – 41 members Navy – 7 members Marine Corps – 0 members

If you would like to check out these statistics for yourself or even check out the statistics for other states, visit governing.com.