CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Tuesday there have been multiple reports of stolen SNAP benefits. They said this is through card skimming, phishing and cloning scams.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, uses tax dollars to allow lower-income families to make food purchases. The U.S. Food and Nutrition Service’s website said SNAP benefit recipients use an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to pay for food using their benefits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Card skimming can happen to anyone who uses a credit, debit or EBT card, including SNAP participants,” said Janie Cole, DHHR’s Commissioner for the Bureau for Family Assistance. “SNAP benefit theft victimizes low-income individuals who rely on these benefits to feed their families, and it will not be tolerated.”

If it is stolen, you can have your benefits replaced. The DHHR said the benefits cannot be more than the amount stolen or the household’s benefits amount for two months before the theft.

If you do believe your benefits have been stolen or someone attempted to steal them, you should call your local DHHR office or their custom service center at 1-877-716-1212.

The theft of SNAP benefits can result in prison time and fines. It is punishable by both federal and state law, the DHHR said. If the person stealing the benefits is a member of the program, they can be banned from receiving the benefits.