CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the National Park Service website, the best way to avoid a bear encounter altogether is to make an effort to be noticeable if you are in an area with bear activity. Keep your distance and do not surprise the bear with loud noises or screams. Every bear is different, and local bear behavior can vary from place to place, so the NPS advises that you check with a local visitor center for specific bear safety information.

If you come across a bear…

According to the WVU Extension, May through August are the most likely months to encounter a black bear. If you do encounter a bear, here are tips from the National Park Service to minimize the risk of an attack.

Stay calm and do not run . Stand your ground and slowly wave your arms to help the bear recognize you as human.

. Stand your ground and slowly wave your arms to help the bear recognize you as human. Do not climb a tree . Brown and black bears can both climb trees.

. Brown and black bears can both climb trees. Talk to the bear in a low, calm voice so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal.

Make yourself look as large as possible by standing next to someone or moving to higher ground.

Pick up small children or animals.

Do not drop your pack. It can be used to protect or defend yourself.

Do not try and take a picture with it.

If a bear does attack…

In the unlikely event that a bear becomes aggressive, there are different things you should do depending on the type of bear:

Black Bears – Try to get to a secure place like a car or building. If you can’t, fight back with any objects available and aim any attacks at the bear’s face or muzzle.

– Try to get to a secure place like a car or building. If you can’t, with any objects available and aim any attacks at the bear’s face or muzzle. Brown/Grizzly Bears – Leave your pack on and PLAY DEAD and put your hands and arms around the back of your neck. The NPS recommends spreading out your legs to make it more difficult to turn over. If there bear doesn’t stop, use whatever you can find to hit the bear in the face and fight back.

Bear spray can also be used to stop aggressive bears, just make sure you use an EPA-approved product that is designed to stop bears.

How to reduce your chances of a bear encounter