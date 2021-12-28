What to do with your unwanted Christmas tree

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) –It’s that time of year again. The presents have been opened, and the guests have left. Now it’s time for the not-so-fun holiday tradition of cleaning up.

Probably the most notable Christmas decoration is the tree, but as we get closer to the new year, it can become an eyesore, leaving many ready to get it out of their homes.

So, the City of Charleston is making this task easier than ever for its residents.

“This week everything is moved ahead so after this week it will move back to regular trash pick up for the rest of the year until thanksgiving. So with Christmas trees or any household trash, just place it out if you are in Charleston, and you have our service,” said Brent Webster, the Public Works Director for the City of Charleston.

Recycling a tree is not only beneficial for the environment but also prevents fire hazards as trees begin to dry out over time.

This service is offered to all Charleston residents for free and all you have to do is leave out cleared trees where you leave your trash to be picked up and chipped.

“Sometimes people throw out artificial trees, we don’t want to chip those because we can’t. We try to identify those and separate them in the trash. But it helps if the trees are all clear because we aren’t going to chip them if they have ornaments, glass, any kind of plastic,” said Webster.

These chippings are made by the city for compost to be used by residents and non-profits free of charge. And if you want to help your local fish habitats, the West Virginia DNR will be at Capital Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 1 to collect whole trees to place in local lakes and waterways.

This event is open to non-Charleston residents and expected to open another tree recycling program next week.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!