GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Who’s ready to become a billionaire?!

The Mega Millions Jackpot climbed to more than 1.2 billion dollars over the past few weeks. This is the second largest prize in the game’s history.

If you win, you would’ve beaten a one in 302,000,000 odds. So, what would you do with all of that cash?

Two travelers from Florida said they would continue to live a normal life except for this one big purchase.

“Well actually, the first thing I’m going to buy is an airplane so I can go anyplace with my pets and shopping,” Laura Fuxench said.

Blair Hayes, a pastor from Hurricane said if he won, he would donate some money back to the church and residents.

“Probably the first thing I’d do is really just pay off my house, practical in that sense, put a significant amount away for the kids’ college and that sort of stuff. Maybe re-finish one room in the house, I don’t know, that’s my first thought,” Hayes said.

Whoever wins will have the possibility of splitting $1.2 billion dollars over 29 years or taking the cash option of $747.2 million dollars.

Good luck out there!