What’s next in President Trump’s second impeachment?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump could actually begin on the day he leaves office. The new Senate Democratic leadership also takes over that day, and could move for the trial to begin just hours after President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office. But West Virginia lawmakers are divided on whether impeachment is the right thing to do.

“Inciting a seditious riot, of insurrection that attacks, basically look at the time line that attack s the Capitol on the very same day, at the very same time that we’re there debating and voting, on the Electoral votes that were sent to us,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Senator Manchin prefers to let the Biden administration set up operations for the first 100-day in office , then hold a trial if needed. All three Republican U.S. House members from West Virginia voted no, with Congresswoman Carol Miller saying in part quote, “America is in desperate need of healing and unity, and not further division.” Others were far more terse.

Question from the House Clerk, “For what purpose does the gentleman from West Virginia rise? “I object, said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia,” Objection is heard, said the House Clerk.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito would be a juror in the Trump impeachment trial, and has not yet weigh in with comment.

“If and when the trial happens he will be former President Trump. But he could still lose his pension, his Secret Service protection and the ability to ever hold federal office again,” said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.