Wheeling Island, Mardi Gras Casinos relaunch sports betting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack and the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort are relaunching their retail sportsbooks at 11 a.m. today, Friday, January 30, 2020, for sports betting and begin accepting wagers.

The relaunch comes just in time for the Super Bowl on Sunday, as well as NBA games, College basketball, NASCAR racing, PGA tournaments and several other sporting events. Guests can place bets at the teller windows and several Betly® kiosks inside the Sports Bar.

President and General Manager for Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack Kim Florence said she is excited to reopen the sportsbooks.

“We are so pleased to reopen our sportsbooks at both West Virginia casinos,” Florence said. “We are looking forward to welcoming back our valued guests by providing reliable, best-in-class sports betting experiences.”

Both the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack and the Mardi Gras Casino & Resort are owned and operated by global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories