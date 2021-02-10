Where can I get help if I’m impacted by the ice storm?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you find yourself in need of help during the winter storm – it’s important to know where to look.

In Kanawha County, and in most counties in the state, there are plenty of resources out there. The challenge is getting the word out on where to find them.

For many in the region, the first stop is often 211.



“211 will have information tomorrow and Friday about any sheltering opportunities that may occur due to a power outage or due to the ice storms. That’s also the way you can connect food resources,” Margaret O’Neal, President of United Way West Virginia said.

The United Way of West Virginia works in times like this to connect people with the program. The challenge now is ensuring people can stay warm through Thursday and Friday night.

“Here at United Way, we have a rack outside so we’re going to extra fill it tonight with coats and blankets. As you can see, we’ve got some hats and mittens and going to try to see if we can prepare people that have needs,” O’Neal said.



Some people say they are worried about the storm, while others say they aren’t.



“We’re going to pretty much hunker down. We don’t have any plans to go anywhere, do anything. we’re from Florida so we’re kind of us to crazy weather,” Sarah Sutton, who lives in Charleston said.

American Red Cross is also on standby for people whose homes may be impacted by the storm and can’t stay in their house. snow, ice and cold weather always seem to increase the numbers of house fires displacing families.



“We will work with a family that been affected by the disaster and can’t stay in their home, we’ll make sure they have a place to stay and they have the things that they need,” Erica Mani, American Red Cross Regional CEO said.

