The term “infrastructure” is a stand-in for a great variety of national and local concerns—from clean water to electric grids to access to the internet—but traditionally the term has referred to the condition of the nation’s roads, bridges, and highways.

According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Americans traveled more than 5.3 trillion miles on highways in 2021—nearly 240 times more than all forms of transit combined and more than 30 times the mileage traveled by air.

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dedicated $110 billion to building, expanding, and improving roads, bridges, and other major surface transportation projects nationwide. At the time of the IIJA’s approval, approximately 40% of all roads and bridges across the U.S. were classified as being in poor or mediocre condition.

Among the IIJA’s most notable investments is $40 billion for the repair, rehabilitation, and/or replacement of structurally deficient bridges, which is the single largest financial infusion into this aspect of surface transportation since the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s. As bridges and viaducts are crucial components of every highway, this investiture offers even more bang per buck, benefiting both roads and bridges at once.

Citing a report from the Reason Foundation, Stacker compiled a ranking of all U.S. states by the condition of their highways, from best to worst, with lower rankings indicating highways are in worse condition. This index looks at a variety of factors including infrastructure condition, funding, and crash fatality data to create the ranking. Subrankings for some of those categories are included for each state.

The ranking considers each state’s resources, geographic conditions, size of the highway system, and traffic. The comparative performance scores are calculated based on road system performance and expenditure per mile. States with the highest-rated highway systems would thus be expected to favor both road users (due to higher-quality infrastructure) and taxpayers (because of lower maintenance costs per mile). This assessment method allows for a more standardized comparison of states and, therefore, results in a mix of large and small states at the top of the ranking.

50. Virginia

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #1 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #5 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #19 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #24 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #10 best

Rural fatality rank: #24 worst

Urban fatality rank: #10 best

49. North Carolina

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #11 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #15 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #15 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #11 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #21 worst

Rural fatality rank: #22 best

Urban fatality rank: #20 best

48. Tennessee

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #9 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #12 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #10 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #22 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #11 best

Rural fatality rank: #23 best

Urban fatality rank: #4 worst

47. Georgia

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #8 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #18 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #5 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #11 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #6 best

Rural fatality rank: #16 worst

Urban fatality rank: #14 worst

46. Connecticut

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #12 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #13 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #8 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #9 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #22 best

Rural fatality rank: #25 best

Urban fatality rank: #11 best

45. South Carolina

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #5 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #19 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #3 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #17 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #23 best

Rural fatality rank: #1 worst

Urban fatality rank: #21 worst

44. Kentucky

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #14 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #16 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #16 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #19 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #25 worst

Rural fatality rank: #24 best

Urban fatality rank: #11 worst

43. Florida

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #8 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #1 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #9 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #18 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #8 best

Rural fatality rank: #6 worst

Urban fatality rank: #2 worst

42. North Dakota

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #13 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #7 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #2 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #4 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #8 worst

Rural fatality rank: #19 best

Urban fatality rank: #5 best

41. Utah

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #11 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #4 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #20 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #13 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #5 best

Rural fatality rank: #16 best

Urban fatality rank: #13 best

40. Missouri

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #2 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #9 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #24 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #13 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #12 worst

Rural fatality rank: #17 best

Urban fatality rank: #9 worst

39. Minnesota

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #18 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #17 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #24 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #12 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #12 best

Rural fatality rank: #2 best

Urban fatality rank: #2 best

38. Arkansas

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #15 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #14 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #16 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #25 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #20 best

Rural fatality rank: #18 best

Urban fatality rank: #7 best

37. New Hampshire

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #19 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #6 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #1 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #21 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #17 worst

Rural fatality rank: #3 best

Urban fatality rank: #1 best

36. Alabama

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #24 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #23 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #15 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #10 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #9 best

Rural fatality rank: #15 worst

Urban fatality rank: #13 worst

35. Wyoming

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #25 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #20 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: # best

Urbanized area congestion rank: # best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: # best

Rural fatality rank: # best

Urban fatality rank: # best

34. Ohio

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #16 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #18 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #19 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #21 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #16 best

Rural fatality rank: #11 best

Urban fatality rank: #15 best

33. Mississippi

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #17 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #22 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #25 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #24 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #22 worst

Rural fatality rank: #5 worst

Urban fatality rank: #6 worst

32. Texas

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #20 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #22 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #21 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #4 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #3 best

Rural fatality rank: #11 worst

Urban fatality rank: #17 worst

31. Massachusetts

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #3 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #20 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #23 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #3 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #14 worst

Rural fatality rank: #15 best

Urban fatality rank: #8 best

30. Nevada

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #7 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #2 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #17 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #11 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #2 best

Rural fatality rank: #3 worst

Urban fatality rank: #19 worst

29. Kansas

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #13 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #14 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #25 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #14 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #17 best

Rural fatality rank: #21 worst

Urban fatality rank: #24 worst

28. Indiana

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #14 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #12 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #20 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #22 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #24 best

Rural fatality rank: #14 worst

Urban fatality rank: #24 best

27. Maryland

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #21 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #23 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #9 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #17 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #14 best

Rural fatality rank: #1 best

Urban fatality rank: #25 best

26. Montana

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #19 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #25 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #13 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #3 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #23 worst

Rural fatality rank: #4 worst

Urban fatality rank: #14 best

25. Nebraska

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #24 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #10 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #22 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #8 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #15 worst

Rural fatality rank: #23 worst

Urban fatality rank: #17 best

24. Michigan

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #20 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #10 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #8 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #16 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #9 worst

Rural fatality rank: #5 best

Urban fatality rank: #23 worst

23. South Dakota

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #18 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #8 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #4 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #5 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #4 worst

Rural fatality rank: #22 worst

Urban fatality rank: #20 worst

22. Illinois

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #17 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #25 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #17 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #6 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #13 worst

Rural fatality rank: #14 best

Urban fatality rank: #25 worst

21. Arizona

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #5 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #17 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #14 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #24 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #1 best

Rural fatality rank: #10 worst

Urban fatality rank: #3 worst

20. Iowa

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #9 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #21 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #18 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #2 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #2 worst

Rural fatality rank: #10 best

Urban fatality rank: #22 best

19. Maine

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #23 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #24 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #7 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #8 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #7 worst

Rural fatality rank: #8 best

Urban fatality rank: #4 best

18. Wisconsin

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #22 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #15 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #14 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #13 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #24 worst

Rural fatality rank: #12 best

Urban fatality rank: #9 best

17. Idaho

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #3 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #19 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #11 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #7 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #19 best

Rural fatality rank: #8 worst

Urban fatality rank: #3 best

16. Delaware

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #10 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: Not applicable

Urban interstate pavement rank: #7 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #8 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #4 best

Rural fatality rank: #13 worst

Urban fatality rank: #8 worst

15. New Mexico

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #7 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #11 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #23 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #16 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #18 best

Rural fatality rank: #20 worst

Urban fatality rank: #1 worst

14. Oregon

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #12 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #11 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #21 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #18 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #13 best

Rural fatality rank: #9 worst

Urban fatality rank: #18 worst

13. Vermont

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #16 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #21 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #6 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #19 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #7 best

Rural fatality rank: #6 best

Urban fatality rank: #12 best

12. West Virginia

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #4 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #7 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #6 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #6 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #1 worst

Rural fatality rank: #21 best

Urban fatality rank: #21 best

11. Louisiana

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #6 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #8 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #2 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #23 best

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #6 worst

Rural fatality rank: #20 best

Urban fatality rank: #5 worst

10. Pennsylvania

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #21 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #9 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #12 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #19 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #5 worst

Rural fatality rank: #9 best

Urban fatality rank: #22 worst

9. Rhode Island

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #22 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: #3 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #18 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #5 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #3 worst

Rural fatality rank: #25 worst

Urban fatality rank: #16 best

8. Colorado

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #23 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #4 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #11 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #20 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #21 best

Rural fatality rank: #19 worst

Urban fatality rank: #15 worst

7. New Jersey

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #6 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #24 best

Urban interstate pavement rank: #5 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #1 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #20 worst

Rural fatality rank: #13 best

Urban fatality rank: #18 best

6. Oklahoma

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #10 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #16 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #13 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #10 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #10 worst

Rural fatality rank: #18 worst

Urban fatality rank: #16 worst

5. Washington

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #1 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #6 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #22 best

Urbanized area congestion rank: #16 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #15 best

Rural fatality rank: #4 best

Urban fatality rank: #6 best

4. California

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #15 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #5 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #4 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #7 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #25 best

Rural fatality rank: #12 worst

Urban fatality rank: #23 best

3. Hawaii

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #25 best

Rural interstate pavement rank: Not applicable

Urban interstate pavement rank: #1 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #25 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #18 worst

Rural fatality rank: #2 worst

Urban fatality rank: #12 worst

2. New York

Capital and bridge disbursements rank: #4 worst

Rural interstate pavement rank: #13 worst

Urban interstate pavement rank: #3 worst

Urbanized area congestion rank: #2 worst

Structurally deficient bridges rank: #11 worst

Rural fatality rank: #7 best

Urban fatality rank: #19 best

1. Alaska