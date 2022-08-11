CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday.
Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices.
Gas prices can vary from county to county, or even station to station quite a bit, so while some West Virginia counties are averaging at around $4.30 per gallon on Thursday, others are below the national average of $3.99 per gallon. Here’s a look at which West Virginia counties’ gas prices are averaging below $4 as of Thursday, according to AAA.
Metro Valley
- Mason County — $3.992
Southern West Virginia
- Cabell County — $3.908
- McDowell County — $3.788
- Mercer County — $3.976
- Mingo County — $3.958
- Wayne County — $3.933
North central West Virginia
- Barbour County — $3.985
- Marion County — $3.864
- Randolph County — $3.964
- Taylor County — $3.875
- Wetzel County — $3.965
Northern Pandhandle
- Brooke County — $3.546
- Hancock County — $3.543
- Marshall County — $3.507
- Ohio County — $3.575
Eastern Panhandle
- Berkeley County — $3.995
Potomac Highlands
- Greenbriar County — $3.902
- Pocahontas County — $3.999
Last year, the average gas price was $3.037 per gallon of unleaded gasoline in West Virginia and $3.185 per gallon nationally, according to AAA.