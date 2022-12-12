(WOWK) — What is West Virginia’s favorite holiday tradition, and which Hershey’s candy pairs best with it?

The Hershey Company oversaw a recent survey of the favorite holiday traditions in each state. The company used survey data to make a pairing guide and match each state’s favorite tradition with a Hershey’s holiday candy.

The survey, conducted with OnePoll, shows the favorite holiday tradition in West Virginia is viewing holiday lights and decorations, with 69% of surveyed residents saying they participate.

Viewing holiday decorations is also the favorite tradition of West Virginia’s neighbor Kentucky. 80% of Kentucky residents say they take part in the tradition.

In Ohio, 72% of surveyed residents report they participate in the state’s favorite tradition of exchanging gifts.

Hershey says HERSHEY’S KISSES Candy Cane Mint candy is the perfect pair for West Virginia and Kentucky’s favorite tradition. The company says the candies are “wrapped in silver and red foils that are just as festive as the lights and homes around your neighborhood.”

For Ohio, Hershey says Reese’s 1lb Peanut Butter Cups are a perfect pair to the gift-exchanging tradition. Hershey says the oversized candies are “the ultimate treat to make dreams come true for the peanut butter or chocolate lover on your list.”

Overall, the top 10 favorite holiday traditions in the United States are:

Decorating the Christmas Tree Exchanging gifts Watching a favorite holiday movie Decorating the home Going to look at holiday lights and decorations Drinking hot cocoa Baking a favorite holiday treat Hanging or filling stockings Caroling or listening to favorite holiday songs Playing in the snow

(SOURCE: The Hershey Company)

For a complete state-by-state breakdown, view the full survey here.

Background: This was a random, double-opt-in survey of 5,000 general population United States residents. It was commissioned by Hershey and conducted by OnePoll between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28, 2022. OnePoll staff belongs to the Market Research Society and has corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research.