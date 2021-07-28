Which state police have the best-looking cruisers?

(WOWK)—The American Association of State Troopers is holding its annual “Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” and they’re asking the public for input.

The association created a survey for people to vote for their favorite State Trooper vehicles, and the different agencies are trying to get out the vote!

West Virginia is looking to climb up the rankings with a cool shot from the Capitol building:

And Kentucky is looking to take first place with a country sunset:

The winner of the contest will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and will make the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.” Those calendars will be available on statetroopers.org.

As of Wednesday, July 29, Ohio, Kentucky and Texas topped the list.

Those looking to cast their votes can do so until August 3 at noon eastern by following this link.