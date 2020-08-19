White House Coronavirus Task Force official visits Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A special visitor made a trip to the Mountain State Monday, as the Coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx met with Governor Jim Justice.

Dr. Birx spent the morning in a roundtable discussion with Governor Jim Justice and other top state and health officials. She says she came to listen, not tell, hoping to understand how West Virginia, in her words, “got it right.”

“We’ve been to 21 states over the last six weeks, traveling around the country, meeting with governors and communities. But this is the first time we’ve been to a state with a test positivity of 3.6 percent,” Dr. Birx said.

While praising the response of Mountain State residents and the governor, she was also impressed by the state’s back to school color-coded system.

West Virginia was the first in the region to shut down schools and the first in the nation to require mandatory testing in long-term care facilities, but political leaders say there’s more than just being first.

“West Virginia wants to be a model but we care about one another, we care about our families, and our communities,” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories