Who will replace the late Gavin Smith as Mingo County Commissioner?

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Commission released a statement on Thursday outlining how a replacement county commissioner will be chosen after the unexpected death of County Commissioner Gavin Smith.

The Commission says that Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell advised that the process should follow West Virginia State Code. According to State Code, the two remaining commission members must appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 30 days. This means the seat needs to be filled by July 7.

Criteria for new Commission member:

Must be 18 years old

Must be a registered Republican for a minimum of 60 days prior to the vacancy occurring

Must be a Mingo County resident

Must reside in the open magisterial district

Must NOT live in the same magisterial district as Commissioners Taylor or Hannah (Williamson and Magnolia)

The commission says they will provide more details about the appointment process next week, and those who meet the qualifications can follow those instructions at that time.

Whoever gets appointed will serve in the position until after the 2022 general election. Unexpired terms must be placed on the ballots for the next primary and general elections, according to West Virginia Law, so if the appointee wants to continue to serve out this unexpired term, they will have to run as a candidate in both elections.