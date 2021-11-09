Why are gas prices up at the pump?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There has been a great deal of talk lately about the rising prices at the pump, especially heading into the holidays.

Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in West Virginia was $3.34, but some are wondering what prices will look like in the weeks to come.

“As you know crude oil right now is really expensive,” said Traci Nelson, President of the West Virginia Oil Marketers and Grocers Association. Nelson said the price of crude oil is the biggest component in the price you pay. But there are other factors too.

“Then you’ve got refining costs, distribution, marketing costs and then, of course, you’ve got taxes,” she explained.

Nelson said there can also be variations in price from gas station to gas station.

“A lot of it depends on the brand of fuel,” she said. “Like, if it is a brand like Exxon, typically that is going to be a little more expensive. It depends on the marketer and what kind of buying power they have. Your national brands, they can have bigger contracts like your Walmarts and your Sams.”

Some motorists said they aren’t shocked by the prices at the pump.

“That is what gas prices do, they rise and fall,” said Julie Davis, of Beckley, WV. “I think we are in the middle of a bit of a climb and I’m sure it’ll go back down eventually.”

Nelson said it is impossible to know for sure, but there could be some relief on the horizon in early December. No matter what happens Davis said it won’t impact her travel plans.

“I mostly kind of go to work and back and an occasional trip out of town,” she said. “But I haven’t really made many changes.”

