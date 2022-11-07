Two gas stations advertise different prices for a gallon of regular unleaded in Chicago, in May 2007. (Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices have ticked up again nationally and in West Virginia despite the fact that AAA said fewer American drivers fueled up during the same time period.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.80 on Monday and West Virginia’s average was $3.60. A month ago, a gallon of regular gas in West Virginia averaged $3.46 a gallon.

According to AAA, the rising fuel prices are due to growing global concerns about Russia cutting its oil production.

Although, AAA also said that the uptick in gas prices could be short-lived with reports of new COVID-19 restrictions in China causing speculation that the number one oil consumer may experience an economic slowdown.

Gas demand fell last week from 8.93 million b/d to 8.66 million b/d last week. A year ago, demand was 9.26 million b/d at this time last year and gas averaged $3.34 per gallon of regular unleaded in West Virginia and $3.42 nationally.