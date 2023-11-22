CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although hunters across West Virginia hit the woods on Monday for the start of deer firearm season, not all counties were included.

For more than 40 years, gun hunting for deer has been illegal in four counties in West Virginia, and although deer populations have changed a lot since then, officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) don’t think those counties will open to gun hunting any time soon.

McDowell County was designated as a bow-only deer hunting county in 1972, and Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties were added in 1980. According to DNR Assistant Deer Project Leader Brett Skelly, those counties were designated as bow-only to help with deer population growth.

“Archery-only hunting in those areas is to try and allow for the population to increase by

reducing the efficiency of hunters to harvest deer,” Skelly told Nexstar’s WBOY. Skelly said that the law mainly aims to reduce the number of does being harvested in those counties.

Because there are fewer deer in those counties, Skelly said that bucks are more likely to reach their ecological potential and, therefore, “have a reputation for having larger antlers.”

Although there have been suggestions to add firearm hunting in those counties, Skelly said that at this point, locals are generally against the change, and without the biological need for additional hunting, he does not see the counties being opened to firearm hunting in the foreseeable future.

“Archery-only provides a unique opportunity that is not found anywhere else in the state and folks don’t want to lose that uniqueness,” he told Nexstar’s WBOy.

Other counties in West Virginia have seen deer populations rise above their habitat’s capacity, so the DNR has added hunting seasons, especially for does, to help control the population.

“The goal of the WV DNR is to maintain deer population compatible to ecological and social carrying capacity to maintain a healthy deer herd for current and future generations use and enjoyment,” Skelly said.

So, until the deer population grows to that level in McDowell, Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties, they will likely remain archery-only.

Also in those four counties, there is a lower bag limit for bucks and a class Y/YY permit is needed to hunt for deer with a crossbow. And because there is no deer firearm season, the blaze orange requirement does not apply in those counties.

If a hunter is caught poaching a deer in McDowell, Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties, there is a $500 replacement cost, and someone who poaches a buck can be fined between $2,500 and $10,000, depending on the size of its rack. Using a gun for deer hunting in those counties can also add 4-10 points on the hunter’s license (licenses are revoked for two years after 10 points) in addition to fines and court costs.

Although deer hunting is bow-only, hunting with guns in these counties is not totally illegal. In all four counties, there are firearm seasons for bear and turkey, and in Logan and Wyoming counties, there is a split firearm season for wild boar.

A complete list of all hunting seasons and regulations for the 2023-2024 hunting season, as well as licensing information, is available here.