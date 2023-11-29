CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several recent studies have deemed West Virginia among the worst state for jobs and workers.

According to a study by WalletHub released on Wednesday, West Virginia has the worst job market in the country and the 49th worst economic environment. The study said West Virginia also has the lowest median income and among the highest work-related stress.

Another study from November by Peaksales Recruiting said that West Virginia is the 7th worst state to work in based on things like job growth, union representation, earnings and hours worked per week. Based on that study, West Virginia is among the worst for earnings ratio, which is the ratio of living wage against the median wage. West Virginia was also ranked last in America for Gross Domestic Product growth.

In other categories, West Virginia ranked near the middle. The study said that about 10% of workers in West Virginia are represented by unions, and just over 9% of workers are remote workers.

A third study by personal finance website Wealth of Geeks said that in 2022, West Virginians worked the third longest hours in the country, an average of 34.11 hours per week, per job, including full and part-time workers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, industries that have seen the highest wage increase this year are Mining & Logging and “Other Services.” Industries that have seen the lowest wage increase were Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality, which both saw negative wage change in the last six months.