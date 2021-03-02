Why you shouldn’t risk you car driving through high waters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Even though it’s been a dry day, flooding, as you just saw, is still a threat when you’re driving. You should always avoid driving through high water, not just for your safety, but also to protect your car.

“If it’s high enough it can really cause a lot of serious engine damage. If the fan is on it can throw water everywhere. It can get into the air intake system,” John Porterfield, JP Auto Repair Mechanic said.

The water poses an even bigger risk if it gets inside the car.

“When it gets into the electrical system, it can cause a lot of problems, especially around the computer sensors and computer itself,” Porterfield said.

Either way, the damages, will cost you a pretty penny.

“New engines cost anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000 depending on the car. Trucks are a little bit better because they’re a little bit higher. It doesn’t cause as much damage,” Porterfield said.

This is the best piece of advice.

“Do not run through any kind of standing water, in swiftwater, especially,” Porterfield said.

Even though your car may seem fine after driving through high waters, mechanics say it could start to have problems within three months.

