Will Appalachian Power’s request for recovery costs raise customers’ bills?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission is speaking out against Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s request for cost recovery for renewable energy projects.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power recently submitted two filings to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia requesting cost recovery for multiple renewable energy projects.

The KCC says the first filing is seeking recovery costs for a wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. They say the second filing is seeking recovery costs for a solar project at a Brownfields site in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Kanawha County Commissioners say their issue with these filings is the possibility of new customer surcharges that would be used to pay for the projects.

“The Kanawha County Commission is asking the Public Service Commission to deny any new surcharge or increase in customers’ bills – especially for residential customers. It’s past time we pull the plug on Appalachian Power’s burdensome surcharges for West Virginians,” KCC President Kent Carper said.

According to officials with Appalachian Power, the filings request approval of the project and request a new “Renewable Power Plus” tariff that customers can use to subscribe to the renewable energy. Appalachian Power says the costs would be paid for by the customers who sign up for the power provided by those projects and that the tariff is primarily aimed at attracting larger companies that have environmental, social and governance needs, “while providing a stable, reasonable cost renewable solution for all existing customers.”

“In 2020 state political leaders passed renewable energy legislation, Senate Bill 583, touting it as an important tool to recruit businesses with sustainability goals to West Virginia without displacing coal-fired generation,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, in a press release. “Having renewable energy in the mix was a key factor in Nucor Corporation’s recent decision to locate its $2.7 billion steel mill in the state. In fact, between Nucor’s commitment and interest from existing large energy users, we can fully subscribe the West Virginia share of energy from the renewable projects we are filing today and still need more.”

The company also states that the projects are expected to result in a $22 million decrease over the first decade of operation.

The KCC sent the PSC a letter sharing their objection to any potential new charges that would affect customers. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says throughout the past 15 years, Appalachian Power’s customers have already seen their costs increase by 150%.

“In 2020 and 2021, while West Virginians were struggling during the pandemic, Appalachian Power’s parent company AEP reported $21.7 Billion in gross profit. Appalachian Power’s customers have seen their bills increase 150% in the last fifteen years. That is not acceptable,” Salango said. “The Public Service Commission should not approve any further rate increases, period.”

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler says it is also too soon for customers to receive another possible surcharge. The PSC approved a rate increase request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power last summer to allow upgrades to three coal-fired power plants – John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville – so they can comply with federal environmental regulations. The upgrades would also keep those plants open until 2040, officials with AEP said at the time.

The commission said in its letter to the PSC, while surcharges are expected to be “minimal,” that does not mean they would be insignificant to the customers.

“Appalachian Power was approved for a new infrastructure surcharge last July that raised monthly bills by 6%. It is too soon to saddle customers – especially residential customers – with another surcharge,” Wheeler said.

Below is the full letter from the Kanawha County Commission: