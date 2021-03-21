Will your electric bill go up even more with this new bill?

FILE – In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany. World leaders breathed an audible sigh of relief that the United States under President Joe Biden is rejoining the global effort to curb climate change, a cause that his predecessor had shunned. ﻿ (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new bill moving through the West Virginia Legislature is in favor of keeping power plants in business, but at what cost to its customers?

House Bill 2529 would allow power companies to raise customer rates to cover the corporation’s increased costs for things they build to provide electricity. The process is called cost recovery.

It’s been a pretty cold winter, and with that comes people running a lot of heat to stay warm, but people have noticed dramatic increases when it comes to their electricity bill and now the bill could go up even more.

“They claim they’re doing this to recover cost for a coal power plant up in the northern part of the state, but I can tell you this, once the power company gets their foot in the door, this wains public hearings and they’re allowed every year if this is approved to quote true up their cost. That means they’re going to raise your power bill up and up and up,” Kent Carper, President of the Kanawha County Commission said.

One of the bill sponsors, Del. John Kelly, says if people are concerned about higher bills they should keep this is in mind.

“The current bill would allow power companies to charge back small amounts of money when they have to increase or add to their coal facilities or their power generating facilities in order to upgrade those facilities,” Del. Kelly said.

Del. Kelly says it’s important to keep facilities up to date, but rates are not left up to delegates.

“Those increases are usually covered by the Public Service Commission and so the public service commission would just allow smaller increases instead of at the end of it one great big increase,” Del. Kelly said.

According to West Virginians for Energy Freedom, the state’s electric rates and bills were some of the lowest in the nation. However, that’s no longer the case since electric rates have increased by 81% since 2002.

“The commercial rate payers and businesses are opposing this. Business opposes this. That ought to tell you something right there. This is a bad bill. This should not pass,” Carper said.

The bill is set to be on the house floor Monday and Tuesday.

