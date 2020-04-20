Williamson Memorial Hospital to close tomorrow, April 21

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Williamson Memorial Hospital announced today the facility will close tomorrow April 21, 2020.

The company says it has worked over the past seven months to “right-size” the organization, streamline operations and fix a large portion of issues with revenue cycles, but the closure was still initially announced in late March, saying the at the time it was operating as “a debtor-in-possession in bankruptcy” case. Hospital officials also said previously interested buyers began focusing their energy on preparing their current facilities to deal with the coronavirus crisis, and had no interest in taking over operations of Williamson in the near future.

However, on April 1, 2020 Williamson Health and Wellness announced the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved their $3.68 million bid to purchase Williamson Memorial Hospital assets, an action they had hoped would allow the hospital to remain open. In recent weeks, the pandemic has caused a decline in volumes the hospital says were too sudden and severe to sustain operations.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have no other alternative to keep the facility operating,” A hospital official said in a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page. “However, the new facility owner has expressed his desire to seek out the needed partners for emergency services, lab & x-ray to return to the hospital in the future. It is for this reason; I am confident that services will return to that facility to serve the Williamson community once our country’s healthcare system stabilizes post-pandemic.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories