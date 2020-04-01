Williamson Memorial to remain open

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Today Williamson Health and Wellness announced the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved their $3.68 million bid to purchase Williamson Memorial Hospital assets. This action will allow the hospital to remain open.

Williamson Health and Wellness CEO Dr. C. Donovan Beckett says this substantial investment furthers their mission of “driving economic growth by creating a healthier community. The team, he says, has “exciting plans” to preserve the hospital’s critical functions while expanding critical programs and offering innovative new services.

“In this way, we hope not only to continue the hospital’s legacy as an economic engine for our community but to grow it,” he says. “We look forward to sharing more details with our community partners in the day to come.”

Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the acquisition of Williamson Memorial Hospital in Mingo County by Williamson Health and Wellness.

“On Monday I received notification that the Williamson Memorial Hospital would be closing their doors by the end of April due to financial issues,” he says. “Closing any of our rural hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is unacceptable and irresponsible, so I worked with the administration at Williamson Memorial Hospital to keep their doors open. I am pleased to see an agreement between Williamson Memorial Hospital and Williamson Health and Wellness to ensure Mingo County residents will not lose access to healthcare in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic. I look forward to seeing Williamson Memorial Hospital continue to provide West Virginians with care for years to come.”

