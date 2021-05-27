Winner named in ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ artwork contest

Liliona Wright, an 8th-grader at of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County, was selected as the the statewide winner for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office’s “Kids Kick Opioids” art contest. Her artwork was chosen from entries submitted by students across the state. (Photo Courtesy: Image created by Liliona Wright and submitted by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office.)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winner of this year’s Kids Kick Opioids contest has been chosen.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the contest judges selected Liliona Wright, an 8th-grader at of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County, for the statewide winner. Her artwork was chosen from entries submitted by students across the state.

The contest is a public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools created to encourage students to raise awareness about the abuse of prescription painkillers. Wright’s winning design will be featured in newspapers across the state as part of the attorney general’s next public service announcement.

Morrisey’s office says Wright’s design shows a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head. The illustration reads, “She was beautiful like a porcelain doll until she picked up the bottle, beauty began to fade as the doll cracked and shattered…”

“Liliona’s design shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Morrisey said. “My congratulations to Liliona, our runner-up and all of our regional winners for their hard work in promoting awareness of opioid abuse. We must do everything possible to attack the root causes of addiction and teach our youth the serious consequences of drug abuse.”

Morrisey says Caitlin Modesitt, an 8th-grader at Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County, was selected as the state runner-up, and her design, along with Wright’s will be posted to the attorney general’s website. Officials say winning entries from 67 students were selected, and that Wright, Modesitt, and all of the regional winners will have their work displayed this fall at the State Capitol.



According to Morrisey’s office, the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the attorney general in judging the contest.