Winners announced for the 2020 “Almost Heaven” Student Art Exhibition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston had a little bit of Heaven on Earth today thanks to the governor’s “Almost Heaven” art exhibition.

The program gives kids the chance to express their love for the Mountain State through art. More than four hundred pieces were entered. Of those, 189 pieces from 24 schools in 18 counties were selected to be displayed in the exhibition. Awards were given out to the best of show in three categories — elementary school, middle school, and high school.

The overall “Best of Show” winner for the event was South Charleston Middle School eighth-grader Aaron Goad with his entry “The Capitol.”

“There were so many entries. I didn’t expect mine to win, but I am proud that I did,” Goad said.

Selected artwork will also be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office.

Winners for the day include:

Elementary School: 1st Place: Lilian Cron, Grade 1, entry “Autumn in Blackwater Canyon” 2nd Place: Carson Johnson, Grade 2, entry “Fall at the Gorge” 3rd Place: Bailey Fernatt, Grade 4, entry “Cathedral Falls in Summer”



Middle School: 1st Place: Aaron Goad, Grade 8, entry “The Capitol” 2nd Place: Maisey Duckworth, Grade 6, entry “Blenko on Nana’s Window Seat” 3rd Place: Kaelin Morris, Grade 8, entry “Scenic West Virginia”



High School: 1st Place: McKinzie Surface, Grade 10, entry “Almost Heaven” 2nd Place: Aillea Elkins, Grade 10, entry “Wild and Colorful WV” 3rd Place: Molly Simpson, Grade 12, entry “Early Bird Breakfast”



