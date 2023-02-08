CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State resident, with additional prizes available for more WV residents and out-of-state entrants who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December 2022.

“This giveaway is just one of the many ways my administration is giving back to the hardworking and dedicated sportsmen and women of West Virginia,” said Justice. “I want to congratulate all our lucky winners and thank them for their dedication to preserving our state’s wildlife. I hope that these prizes will bring them plenty of joy and memories in our beautiful state.”

The governor and DNR say the winner of the Resident Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Lifetime License winner is Makaylia Johnston of Fayetteville.

The giveaway also included a grand prize for an out-of-state entrant that consists of two Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets and a three-night lodge stay, the governor’s office says. The winner for this prize is Paul Frame of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Additional winners in the giveaway include:

Resident $200 WV State Park gift cards:

Kailynn Weaver of West Columbia

Brian Cole of Martinsburg

Jillian Wines of Weston

Natalie Remias of Valley Fork

Resident WVDNR gift bags:

Bobby Jarvis of Chloe

Amanda Beverage of Valley Head

Kevin Lockhard of Ripley

Kyle Robinson of Craigsville

Justin Blake of Washington

Jeremiah Tackett of Danville

Ethan Kesner of Moorefield

Kyle Schrader of Parkersburg

Non-Resident West Virginia State Park stay – two nights:

Rachel Bartgis of Annapolis, MD, for Watoga State Park

William Tobias of Peoria, IL, for Bluestone State Park

Natasha Dinsmore of Bellefonte, PA, for Seneca State Forest

Scott Hargrove of North Lawrence, OH, for Blackwater Falls State Park

Non Resident WVDNR gift bags:

Steven Williams of Leesville, SC

Andrew Rice of Statesville, NC

Ethan Adkins of Belfry, KY

Ivan Bryant of Destin, FL

Sabrina Evans of Hatfield, KY

Shana Dove of Timberville, VA

Mark Hardgrove of Conyers, GA

Craig Harley of Pennington, NJ

The WVDNR will contact the winners to arrange delivery of prizes, the governor’s office says.