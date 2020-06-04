Winning Lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $136.4 million ($108 million cash option) from the drawing Wednesday, June 3, was sold in West Virginia.
“Congratulations to the winner or winners of this incredible jackpot,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers says. “West Virginia has had a long history of Powerball jackpot winners and we are so happy to have another winner of this magnitude from our great State.”
The winning ticket was sold at Go Mart #93 on Stokes Drive in Hinton, Summers County. The retailer will receive a $100,000 sales bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say it was the only ticket in the country to match all six numbers for Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 26, 41, 64 and the Powerball number was 17.
The winner also has the option taking the cash option of $108 million instead of the annuitized grand prize of $136.4 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, according to lottery officials. The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, June 6 drawing now resets to $20 million.
Lottery officials encourage the winner or winners to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The Lottery also recommends they contact a financial advisor and/or an attorney before calling the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500, ext. 311 for details on how to claim.
