Winona, WV man facing charges of child and domestic abuse

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winona man is in custody due to family abuse allegations.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeffrey Scott Petit after an investigation of alleged child abuse and domestic violence. Petit is accused of allegedly physically abusing family members to include kicking, striking and strangulation, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

He was charged with child abuse resulting in injury, child abuse by parent/guardian, domestic abuse, and strangulation, the sheriff’s department says.

Petit was unable to post the $25,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

