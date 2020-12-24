Winter weather: What’s in your emergency travel kit?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the rain turns into snow tonight, emergency crews say holiday travelers should be wary of the road conditions in the Charleston area.

“My advice is not to travel. If you do have to travel, let’s get on the road early and get it done,” said Kanawha County Homeland Security Director, CW Sigman.

Kanawha County is expecting six to eight inches of snow from Christmas Eve leading into Christmas day. Some would say it’s a Christmas miracle, but for those traveling it could put a damper on your plans.

“Particularly when the bridges freeze over. The roads may be wet and the bridges freeze over earlier. And all of the sudden you are driving on ice.” said Sigman.

So to stay safe out there…

“My advice is to have a kit with them, just in case they are stranded somewhere,” said Sigman.

Emergency crews say you should pack a bag with water food and a blanket. And place it in your car, for when you go on your road trip.

A trip to your local hardware store is where you can find some of these life saving items.

“Carry a little bit of salt or kitty litter with them in case they get stuck on ice,” said Sigman.

And if you do end up getting stranded…

“Don’t pull off to the side of the interstate, get off the interstate. Go to a safe area somewhere off of the highway, that way if a car is out of control, it won’t be striking you,” said Sigman.