Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center awarded $50K through ‘Do It For Babydog: Round 3’

ELIZABETH, WV (WOWK) – This morning, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office announced the second-week winners of the “Do It For Babydog: Round 3” vaccine lottery.
This week, Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center in Elizabeth won the $50,000 check awarded to a school each week of the lottery. Governor Justice and Babydog visited the school this morning to present the check to school adminitrators during a party to celebrate.
“Today is a really special day that we celebrate you,” Gov. Justice said. “We also want to encourage you, and everyone, to get vaccinated.”
During the event, a doctor also spoke to the students and staff about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“This pandemic has been really tough. We wish it was gone,” Gov. Justice added. “We will absolutely get through this and a big part of that is getting vaccinated. I believe wholeheartedly that the more people that are vaccinated, the less people will die. I would hope, at the end of the day, your parents would decide you’re better off if you get vaccinated.”
Along with the check to Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center, Justice’s office says Khloe Thayer of Cameron, West Virginia, won an individual $50,000 Educational Savings Fund grand prize , 25 young West Virginians received a $10,000 Educational savings fund, and an additional 100 received Lifetime Hunting and Fishing licenses.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.