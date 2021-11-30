Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center awarded $50K through ‘Do It For Babydog: Round 3’

Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center in Elizabeth won the $50,000 check awarded to a school each week of the “Do it for Babydog Round 3” vaccine lottery. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s office)

ELIZABETH, WV (WOWK) – This morning, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office announced the second-week winners of the “Do It For Babydog: Round 3” vaccine lottery.

This week, Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center in Elizabeth won the $50,000 check awarded to a school each week of the lottery. Governor Justice and Babydog visited the school this morning to present the check to school adminitrators during a party to celebrate.

“Today is a really special day that we celebrate you,” Gov. Justice said. “We also want to encourage you, and everyone, to get vaccinated.”

During the event, a doctor also spoke to the students and staff about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“This pandemic has been really tough. We wish it was gone,” Gov. Justice added. “We will absolutely get through this and a big part of that is getting vaccinated. I believe wholeheartedly that the more people that are vaccinated, the less people will die. I would hope, at the end of the day, your parents would decide you’re better off if you get vaccinated.”

Along with the check to Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center, Justice’s office says Khloe Thayer of Cameron, West Virginia, won an individual $50,000 Educational Savings Fund grand prize , 25 young West Virginians received a $10,000 Educational savings fund, and an additional 100 received Lifetime Hunting and Fishing licenses.