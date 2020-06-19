With all votes in, Petsonk declaring victory in WV’s AG primary

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Labor lawyer Sam Petsonk has declared victory in the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general by a 145-vote margin after all counties finished reporting results.
Late Thursday, the secretary of state’s office tally has Petsonk ahead of Del. Isaac Sponaugle after the pair were locked in a race too close to call during last week’s primary. State election officials have until July 9 to officially certify the results of the election.
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, has not conceded the race. He said he’ll announce a decision about a potential recount Tuesday.
