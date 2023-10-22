CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – People from across the Mountain State got into the Halloween spirit Saturday for the second annual Charleston Wizarding Weekend celebration.

The event took place at Capitol Market on Saturday, Oct. 21, as an opportunity for families to enjoy spooky festivities and interact with local vendors. Organizers say its all about bringing art opportunities to the community while enjoying the fall season.

“A large part of it is to give something fun and free and family friendly to do that inspires magic and creativity and the arts,” said Candice Maxwell, head of the Committee for the Charleston Wizarding Weekend. “To be sort of a Harry Potter adjacent activity, we created our own school to create an environment that’s a little more inclusive, a little more diverse-focused.”

The event featured food vendors, a scavenger hunt, live music, raffles a costume contest, and much more, making this year’s Wizarding Weekend one to remember.