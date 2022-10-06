CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Sept. 28.

The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that Talekia Stroud was arrested for shooting another woman in the shoulder on Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue. The incident happened just after 5:15 p.m.

CPD Lieutenant Tony L. Hazelett says the shooting was allegedly connected to an incident involving, “a disturbance over jewelry.”

They say Stroud is being charged with malicious wounding.

According to the WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Stroud is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 surety/cash bond.