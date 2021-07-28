Woman, boyfriend arrested after Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Huntington Police, a woman was arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in the 1000 block of Minton Street on Wednesday.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to Cabell Huntington Hospital. 36-year-old Kenneth Alexander, of Hamtramck, Michigan, had been dropped off by his girlfriend and was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper leg at the emergency room.

He told police that an unknown suspect shot him in a downtown parking lot, but an investigation did not result in any evidence of a shooting in that area.

Police searched the residence of Alexander’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Ladreisha Flowers, of Huntington. At the residence, officers found evidence indicating that the shooting happened inside the home. They observed Flowers driving from the residence and attempted to pull her over. She was pulled over in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue after a short pursuit

She told officers that she shot Alexander because of domestic abuse, and she became “uncooperative and belligerent” when police asked for more details. She was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a controlled substance with intent, DUI, fleeing in a vehicle while DUI and threatening an officer.

Alexander was also taken into custody immediately after he was treated and released from the hospital. He had outstanding warrants for malicious wounding, two counts of domestic battery and the unlawful taking of a vehicle. These warrants were not related to Wednesday’s incident.