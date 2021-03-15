Woman charged with bringing contraband into Southwestern Regional Jail

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Amanda Jemerison was charged with Ms. Jemerison was charged with Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance after a search conducted by one of the Southwestern Regional Jail’s correctional officers on Sunday.

Amanda Jemerison (Image courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon performing a search of Jemerison’s person, Officer Bledsoe found the following: two clear baggies containing a white crystal-like substance (consistent with methamphetamine), one clear plastic baggie containing green leafy vegetation (consistent with marijuana), eight pills of Gabapentin, one and two halves Xanax pills, and a sum of cash totaling $1,480.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.