Woman charged with trying to hit Fayette County EMS worker

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — A woman is behind bars after she swung at an EMT during a medical call, according to court documents.

Deputies responded to the Scarbro Loop area on Route 19 to assist with an EMS call. When deputies arrived, an EMT said Briana Turner told first responders she wanted to go home. However, the EMS crew had to pull over after Turner allegedly got mad and tried to hit the EMT. She then jumped out of the ambulance and ran off.

Turner is charged with assault on EMS. She was booked in Southern Regional Jail on Saturday, September 14, 2019 on a $2,500 bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories