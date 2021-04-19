Countdown to Tax Day
Woman dies after car flips, lands in river

West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman died following a crash in Nicholas County.

According to deputies, 40-year-old Amanda Bragg, of Curtain was driving west on Route 55 toward Craigsville in the area of the Curtain DOH building in Nicholas County when she lost control of her vehicle Saturday.

The vehicle went over the guardrail, flipped several times, went over an embankment and into the Gauley River.

Bragg’s body was recovered from the vehicle in the river.

The incident remains under investigation.

