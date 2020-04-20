Woman facing murder charges after man found dead in Pocahontas County

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman is facing murder charges after deputies found a man dead in Pocahontas County.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a home in Marlinton Friday, April 17, 2020, for a report of a man who was not responding to medical treatment. Deputies found the victim, Russell Sharp, in the yard of a home with no pulse. Sharp was pronounced dead at Pocahontas County Memorial Hospital.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Renada Chafins for first-degree murder. Deputies say they believe Chafins allegedly killed Sharp by strangling him. She’s being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

