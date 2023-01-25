BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least one person may have been trapped in the home.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, firefighters found one person in the home, got the victim out out and attempted extensive life-saving measures, but the person did not survive. The WVSFMO says firefighters then found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims, described as an adult woman and a juvenile male, were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsies and positive identification, the Fire Marshal’s office said.

The Fire Marshal’s office says investigators believe the fire began in the home’s master bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation at this time.

Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responded to the scene, and the Loudoun County, Virginia, Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

