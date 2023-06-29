RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was shot and killed outside of Shady Spring Elementary School in Raleigh County on Thursday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said they found a woman in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

When law enforcement went to the address of a suspect, they took their own life, deputies said.

Law enforcement said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, the Beckley City Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care were on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.