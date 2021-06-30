Woman on the run, 2-month-old son could be in danger

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a woman with active warrants left Logan County, and she may have her 2-month-old son with her.

Natasha Morgan’s warrants include child neglect creating a risk of injury as well as a bench warrant. Morgan has been on the run since June 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She is about 5’3″ tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blue eyes and red/brown hair. She has a full sleeve tattoo on her arm. Her last known whereabouts were perhaps in Putnam County. The Sheriff’s Office says that Morgan’s son might be in danger.

Anyone who has any information or who has been in contact with Morgan is being asked to call 911 or contact Deputy T. C. Johnson at (304) 792-8590.