Woman reported missing in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was reported missing to deputies on Monday, December 16, 2019, by members of her family. Haley-Scott is a 32-year-old white female and was last seen in the Raleigh County area late last week.

Deputies say she was driving a Blue 2020 Kia passenger car with Virginia Temporary registration URV3345. Anyone having information regarding her location is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.

