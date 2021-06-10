Woman sentenced to 20 years for 2020 stabbing murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to K. Michele Drummond of the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Rashieda Tyree entered a binding plea to second-degree murder on April 12, 2021. She will serve a 20-year sentence.

In July of 2020, Tyree got into an altercation with 54-year-old Duane Letlow in East Charleston. According to police, she produced a knife and stabbed Letlow once in the chest. He later died of his injuries.