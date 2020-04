KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a shooting in Charleston Monday evening.

The shooting was reported on the 800 block of Central Avenue in Charleston around 8:30 pm Monday.

Dispatchers say a woman was shot in the foot. The extent of her injuries are unknown, but she was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the scene.