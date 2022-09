CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 p.m.

Charleston Police Department officials say no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.