CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia will be opening an abortion clinic in Maryland, a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections.

“People who can get pregnant in West Virginia have been forced to take time off work, travel long distances out of state and oftentimes pay for lodging and other accommodations to get basic healthcare,” a spokesperson with the Women’s Health Center said. “This is a significant barrier and could be a death sentence for some patients. The Women’s Health Center of Maryland offers new hope for our communities.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Women’s Health Center of Maryland in Cumberland will be located about 5 miles from West Virginia. The clinic will provide abortions up to 16 weeks and will offer a full range of reproductive healthcare, including medication and procedural abortion, as well as gender-affirming hormone therapy.

“I think it’s a positive thing. It’s giving patients a place to go and a staff and an organization that they’re familiar with and that they trust. I think that’s very important,” said Alisa Clements, Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia was forced to stop abortions when West Virginia passed an abortion ban with few exceptions in September 2022. The center has remained open offering other services such as annual exams, gender-affirming hormone therapy and cancer screenings.

Those that support the abortion ban said they are disappointed West Virginia’s only abortion clinic will be offering services in another state.

“In West Virginia, we’re not just working to make abortion illegal. We’re working to create a culture of life,” said Sadie Keaton, Legislative Director for West Virginians for Life.

According to abortionfinder.org, abortions are legal in Maryland until fetal viability, which is about 24 to 26 weeks of pregnancy. Even though there are 27 in-person abortion clinics in Maryland, Katie Quiñonez, the executive director of the Women’s Health Center, told the Associated Press that the Cumberland area is an “abortion desert.” The closest clinic is 90 miles away in Frederick.

“One of the positive things about choosing Maryland is that abortion is protected in that state,” Clements said. “So, patients are going to be able to travel there and not feel threatened or be fearful that they can’t get the healthcare that they need.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers have started to pass legislation to support anti-abortion efforts such as HB 2002, which is directed to support mothers during pregnancy. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) signed the bill into law on Wednesday at the Cross Roads Pregnancy Care Center.

“Hopefully, with passing this legislation and continuing to do pro-life things in our state we can change hearts and just let women know they are supported and they don’t need to make the choice for abortion,” Keaton said.

Abortion-rights advocates said the Women’s Health Center in Maryland will provide a more accessible option for abortion in northern West Virginia, western Maryland, south-central Pennsylvania and Ohio. It is expected to open in late June.