CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.

The lawsuit was filed against the President and Secretary of the West Virginia Board of Medicine.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) said that his office stands ready to defend the state’s new law should a suit be refiled.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia was forced to stop abortions when West Virginia passed an abortion ban with few exceptions in September 2022. The center has remained open offering other services such as annual exams, gender-affirming hormone therapy and cancer screenings.